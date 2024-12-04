Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
Play Jack Radio - Play Jack Radio
Home
Latest Stories
Latest Stories
On Air
Listen + Watch
Contests
Jacktivities
More
Connect
Contact Us
Featured Advertisers
Preferred Pros
PSA Requests
Careers
Advertise
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
Jacked Up Christmas – Listen To Your Favorites
December 24
12:00 pm
-
December 25
12:00 pm
Good Riddance 2024 – Say Goodbye with Jack FM
December 31
2024
12:00 pm
-
January 1
2025
11:59 pm
Live From Laurel Canyon at DPAC – Enter To Win Here
December 4, 2024
North Carolina’s Favorite Christmas Song
December 13, 2024
Friendly Conversation Starters for Christmas Dinner
5 Ways to Be Savvy During Your Christmas Shopping
December 19, 2024
Sammy Hagar Offers Update on Stolen Tequila Trucks
‘Superman’: Five Takeaways From The Trailer
10 Weird New Year’s Traditions All Over the World
Don't Miss
Preferred Pros
Sponsored
Driven 2 Excel – Robeson County
Sponsored
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Sponsored
Jack’s Commercial Free Workday
Local News
December 23, 2024
Carowinds Adding 2 New Camp Snoopy Rides, Says Farewell to Three Classic Favorites in Charlotte
Christmas Trees On Christmas Eve: Fayetteville
December 20, 2024
North Carolina Ball Drop Named Better Than Times Square
South Carolina and North Carolina Towns for Christmas Joy
December 19, 2024
Making New Year’s Resolutions and Staying With Them
Fayetteville: North Carolina’s Most Popular Christmas Food
Japanese Scalp Treatment – A Treat You Didn’t Know You Needed
December 18, 2024
Temple Theatre Brings Holiday Magic To Sanford With ‘A Christmas Carol’
Fayetteville: A White Christmas?
View More
Music
8 Crazy Nights In Rock History
Christmas Songs: 25 Classic Rock/Pop Tunes to Get into the Holiday Spirit
December 23, 2024
REO Speedwagon: Set List From Their Final Show
Eddie Vedder – His 28 Best Songs, Outside Of Pearl Jam
Phil Collins: 5 Things We Learned From The New Documentary
December 20, 2024
Ringo Starr, Ron Wood Performs with Paul McCartney at Closing Tour Date
Ozzy Osbourne Sang at Rock Hall Dress Rehearsal
Grateful Dead: Their Best Songs, Ranked
December 19, 2024
Cara Delevingne Stars as Elton John in New ‘Step Into Christmas’ Video
View More
Entertainment
Festivus and 14 Other ‘Seinfeld’-isms We Now Use In Everyday Life
December 23, 2024
Cast Says Goodbye After ‘Stranger Things 5’ Wrapped Up Filming
Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost
December 20, 2024
5 Christmas Horror Movies to Give the Season a Little More Chill
Sir Christopher Nolan and Dame Emma Watson: Husband and Wife Honored by King Charles III
December 19, 2024
‘Superman’: Five Takeaways From The Trailer
5 Thoughts We Had While Watching Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘The Electric State’ Trailer
December 18, 2024
Cancelled TV Shows in 2024: 6 Series That Didn’t Make the Cut
December 17, 2024
Romantasy: The Publishing Industry’s Hottest Genre
View More
Lifestyle
December 11, 2024
Bill Belichick has his next head coaching job
December 4, 2024
McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation
December 2, 2024
Comedian Nate Bargatze Coming to Fayetteville During 2025 Big Dumb Eyes Tour
The 2024 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ABC’s of Cancer
November 27, 2024
State-Of-The-Art Nursing Facility Breaks Ground in Pinehurst
Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays
November 22, 2024
Campbell’s Candles Are Here To Get You In the Thanksgiving Spirit With Side-Dish Inspired Scents
Get Your Pet Photo With Santa in Fayetteville On These Upcoming Dates
Fayetteville PWC Ends Grinding of the Greens Program for Christmas Trees
View More
Episodes
SONIC 3 Spoiler Free Review!
01:15
Download
Dec 18th
Jeep Grand Wagoneer – Ford Mustang GTD – Toto Wolff
21:19
Download
Dec 13th
Kraven The Hunter Spoiler Free Review!
02:45
Download
Dec 11th
Skeleton crew , DUNE prophecy and more!
32:07
Download
Dec 3rd
More Voltron casting, Captain America 4 still reshooting?, and more!
01:17:33
Download
Nov 26th
mario andretti
16:49
Download
Nov 26th
Gladiator II Spoiler Free Review!
01:39
Download
Nov 20th
GMC Acadia & Super Cruise IS REALLY Super – Plus NASCAR fixes and Auto Shows
17:52
Download
Nov 19th
The Penguin!, New Star Wars Trilogy? and everything else
23:50
Download
Nov 12th
View More
Podcasts
Talkback for Sunday, April 7 2024 – Preview of the Solar Eclipse, United Way’s ‘Over the Edge’ fundraising event and the multiple community events of Saturday April 20th PLUS Norman Zander, community activity coordinator of the Salvation Army of the Sandhills.
29:48
Download
Apr 13th
Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?
25:02
Download
May 9th
Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill
37:26
Download
Nov 7th, 2020
Beatles Minute – week of October 14, 2024
01:50
Download
Oct 14th
Jeep Grand Wagoneer – Ford Mustang GTD – Toto Wolff
21:19
Download
Dec 13th
Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career
11:36
Download
Oct 6th, 2023
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup
14:48
Download
Jan 19th, 2023
SONIC 3 Spoiler Free Review!
01:15
Download
Dec 18th
Contests
Live From Laurel Canyon at DPAC – Enter To Win Here
Gift Card Giveaway
Events
Good Riddance 2024 – Say Goodbye with Jack FM
December 31
2024
12:00 pm
-
January 1
2025
11:59 pm