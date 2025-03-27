Billy Joel: Details About His New HBO Documentary

Billy Joel is the subject of an upcoming two-part documentary from HBO that will premiere this summer.



Per a press release, Billy Joel: And So It Goes is directed by Emmy Award winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, who both previously worked on the HBO documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts.



The two-part doc on The Piano Man is described as "an expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting." The documentary will be an intimate affair and features "unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews."



Lacy, who also serves as a producer on the documentary, said in a statement, "For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise. I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is."