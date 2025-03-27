On AirListenContestsJacktivities

Disturbed – The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour in Raleigh – Win Tickets Here

Disturbed – The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour with Daughtry & Nothing More is coming to Lenovo Center Raleigh on April 14. JACK wants to send you to the show.

Brandon Plotnick
disturbed raleigh

Disturbed - The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour with Daughtry & Nothing More is coming to Lenovo Center Raleigh on April 14. JACK wants to send you to the show. Enter your info below for a shot at tickets.

Disturbed
Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
Related Stories
The Funny Idea Freddie Mercury Had That The Rest of Queen Vetoed
MusicThe Funny Idea Freddie Mercury Had That The Rest of Queen VetoedErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Prince performs at the 10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival wearing a red blazer
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 27Sarah Bloomfield
Nancy Wilson on Fans Concerned About Ann Wilson Performing in a Wheelchair
MusicNancy Wilson on Fans Concerned About Ann Wilson Performing in a WheelchairErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect