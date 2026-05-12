Eric Clapton Ends Madrid Show Early After Fan Throws Vinyl at Performer

Eric Clapton walked off the stage Thursday night without playing his encore, after a fan hurled a vinyl record that struck him in the chest. The 81-year-old was bowing at Movistar Arena after finishing his 13th song.

The blow stopped Clapton cold for several seconds. Then he continued walking toward the stairs. Fans have captured the incident and shared it on social media, with many expressing their outrage, American Songwriter reports.

"Eric is fine; because of this action, there was no encore," a fan page connected to his website announced. They warned attendees against throwing anything toward the stage because "you can seriously injure someone in the band, the crew, venue staff or even another concertgoer."

This marked his first Madrid performance in a quarter-century. Marcos called it "a good concert, calm, with a blues performance and hardly any concessions" in his El País review.

Fans throwing objects at performers has grown into a serious problem. Water bottles, phones, vapes, and others have all been launched at artists mid-performance.

The guitarist has five more European dates scheduled. Then comes the American leg. He'll appear at The Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on August 23.

"Eric Clapton is one of the greatest musicians of all time and it's a dream come true for all of us at HeritageLive Festivals to have him play at The Sandringham Estate for us next August," said Giles Cooper of HeritageLive Festivals.