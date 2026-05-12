$4 Billion Sony Deal Brings Major Song Catalog Under One Roof

Sony Music Publishing is reportedly set to acquire Recognition Music in a $4 billion deal. The acquisition would bring a massive catalog of iconic songs under Sony’s umbrella, including tracks recorded by legendary acts like Fleetwood Mac, Bon Jovi, and Journey.

The deal shows the continuing competition among major music companies to secure ownership of high-value publishing catalogs.

Sony Deal Includes More Than 45,000 Songs

Chairman of Sony Music Group, Rob Stringer, said of the acquisition, “We are so proud and excited to represent this incredible catalogue of many of the greatest songs in pop history through this momentous acquisition.”

Chairman & CEO of Sony Music Publishing, Jon Platt, added, “Our investment in this extraordinary catalog reflects our belief in the enduring power of great music – a belief that resonates deeply throughout Sony Music Group and is shared by our partners at GIC. These timeless songs continue to define culture and inspire generations, and it is privilege to champion their legacy as guardians of their next chapter.”