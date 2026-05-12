$4 Billion Sony Deal Brings Major Song Catalog Under One Roof
Sony Music Publishing is reportedly set to acquire Recognition Music in a $4 billion deal. The acquisition would bring a massive catalog of iconic songs under Sony’s umbrella, including tracks recorded by legendary acts…
Sony Music Publishing is reportedly set to acquire Recognition Music in a $4 billion deal. The acquisition would bring a massive catalog of iconic songs under Sony’s umbrella, including tracks recorded by legendary acts like Fleetwood Mac, Bon Jovi, and Journey.
The deal shows the continuing competition among major music companies to secure ownership of high-value publishing catalogs.
Sony Deal Includes More Than 45,000 Songs
Variety reported that the Sony Music Publishing deal with Recognition Music will have the recording company own more than 45,000 songs, including Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way,” Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer,” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
Chairman of Sony Music Group, Rob Stringer, said of the acquisition, “We are so proud and excited to represent this incredible catalogue of many of the greatest songs in pop history through this momentous acquisition.”
Chairman & CEO of Sony Music Publishing, Jon Platt, added, “Our investment in this extraordinary catalog reflects our belief in the enduring power of great music – a belief that resonates deeply throughout Sony Music Group and is shared by our partners at GIC. These timeless songs continue to define culture and inspire generations, and it is privilege to champion their legacy as guardians of their next chapter.”
Recognition Music Group CEO Ben Katovsky said that it has been an honor to be the caretaker of the catalog, and everyone at Recognition Music is proud of what they have built over the years by means of protecting the legacy of the songs included in the catalog. They consider the acquisition a milestone moment for them and proof of the continuing value of music.