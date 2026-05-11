Keith Richards Woke With Guitar Riff in Dream That Became Rolling Stones’ First US Number One

Keith Richards woke up on May 6, 1965, and grabbed his cassette recorder. A guitar riff had come to him while he slept at his Carlton Hill flat, and he needed to capture it before the idea vanished. Thirty seconds of audio went on tape. Then, he fell back asleep. That brief snippet became "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gave The Rolling Stones their first American chart-topper.

"Without knowing it, in the middle of the night, I'd woken up, picked up the guitar which I quite often slept with," Richards said, according to Parade. "So anyway, it was one of those rare nights when I was actually alone, and obviously I'd recorded about 15 seconds of 'Satisfaction.'" The cassette contained 30 seconds of music, and Richards brought the tape to his bandmates a week later.

During the demo session, he plugged in a Gibson Fuzz Box distortion pedal. The fuzzy tone didn't appeal to him at first. He wanted horns to play the riff instead, but his bandmates disagreed. They loved what the pedal did and talked him into keeping it.

The single debuted in America on June 4, 1965. Billboard added it to their chart on June 12, and it hung around for 14 weeks total.

Mick Jagger penned verses about American commercialism after watching how ads and shopping saturated daily life in the US. The lyrics say how people try to find something real while marketers bombard them from every direction. In 2006, the Library of Congress chose "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" for the National Recording Registry and called it "a classic of rock 'n' roll."