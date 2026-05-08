Rock Legends’ Memorabilia Auction: Iconic Guitars & Artifacts Up for Grabs

Julien's Auctions will sell over 650 music artifacts from rock stars on May 29 and 30. The venue is Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York. Axes once wielded by Ace Frehley, Kirk Hammett, Johnny Cash, Eddie Van Halen, and Stevie Ray Vaughan will hit the stage.

Ace Frehley's 1975 Gibson Les Paul carries weight. He strapped it on at every show from 1976 through 1979. Auctioneers estimated its worth at $400,000 to $600,000. Kirk Hammett's 1993 ESP sports a glow-in-the-dark Ouija board design, and it should get $250,000 to $350,000.

"Interest in music memorabilia is reaching unprecedented levels, fueled by collectors who appreciate both the cultural significance of these instruments and the legacy of the artists behind them — often resulting in record-breaking sales," said Martin Nolan, the Co-Founder and Executive Director for Julien's Auctions, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Billy Duffy of The Cult contributed pieces. So did Izzy Stradlin of Guns N' Roses, Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, and Scott Ian of Anthrax. Eddie Van Halen's striped Charvel Art Series, the one he played at his final gig with Sammy Hagar in 2004, should sell for $50,000 to $70,000.

Stevie Ray Vaughan's 1969 Guild F-412 twelve-string appeared on his MTV Unplugged set in January 1990. The price tag will be $300,000 to $500,000. Gary Busey strummed a 1966 Gibson Southern Jumbo in The Buddy Holly Story, and it's worth $10,000 to $20,000.

Joni Mitchell's handwritten "Woodstock" lyrics sit at $20,000 to $30,000, the same as Jim Morrison's signed bail bond papers from 1969. John Bonham's 1976 velvet suit and a Sex Pistols t-shirt that Paul Cook wore in 1977 will go on sale, as well.