Metallica Returns to Athens After 16 Years with Explosive M72 World Tour Concert

Metallica will play at Athens' Olympic Stadium on May 9, marking their first Greek appearance since 2010. The sold-out show is part of the M72 World Tour supporting their eleventh studio album, 72 Seasons, which came out in 2023.

This will be the group's fifth performance in Greece.

Tickets went on sale and sold out within two hours, local website Ekathimerini.com reports. Original prices ranged from €86 ($101) to €178 ($209) for standard entry, while access to the Snake Pit area at the center of the stage cost €550 ($647).

The secondary market has seen prices jump to ten times face value. Resellers are listing premium seats at €3,460 ($4,070) on platforms like Viagogo. Standard arena seats that cost €147 ($173) now appear for €300 ($353) or more.

The jump followed the mid-April activation of ticket transfer codes. Greece's tax authority has stepped up enforcement across the retail sector in 2026, but the secondary ticketing market remains largely unregulated.

Preparations at the Olympic Athletic Center are underway. Trucks carrying equipment for the band's signature 360-degree stage are on site. The in-the-round setup will be positioned at the stadium's center to allow the audience to surround the performers. Promoters expect 80,000 fans to attend.

Concert organizers have released an extensive list of prohibited items that will be taken at the entry points. Banned items include bags larger than A4 size, weapons, sharp objects, pepper spray, cameras with detachable lenses, drones, animals, large umbrellas, studded jewelry, long wallet chains, handcuffs, banners, flags, sticks, inflatable balls, laser pointers, fireworks, airhorns, alcohol, and drugs.

Doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday. American hardcore punk group Knocked Loose will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by French metal band Gojira at 7 p.m.