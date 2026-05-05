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Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Philadelphia Show to May 30 After Playoff Conflicts

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band moved their Philadelphia concert from May 8 to May 30. Playoff games at Xfinity Mobile Arena caused the switch.  On Bruce Springsteen’s website,…

Laura Adkins
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at The Kia Forum on April 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band moved their Philadelphia concert from May 8 to May 30. Playoff games at Xfinity Mobile Arena caused the switch. 

On Bruce Springsteen's website, he said, "Due to the NBA and NHL playoff schedule, the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena has been rescheduled for May 30," the announcement said. "All tickets for the previous date will remain valid for the new date."

The Philadelphia stop will be the tour's new finale. The Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour was supposed to wrap up on May 27 at Nationals Park, the only outdoor venue on the schedule.

Springsteen began the 2026 tour in March in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 18-city, 20-date tour includes stops across the country.

The rescheduled date creates a packed weekend for music fans in Philadelphia. The Roots Picnic starts on May 30 at Belmont Plateau with Jay-Z as the headliner.

This marks the second time in recent years that Springsteen and The E Street Band postponed a Philadelphia date. In August 2023, he called off two shows at Citizens Bank Park hours before the first show because of an illness later revealed to be peptic ulcer disease. Fans waited a full year for makeup shows in August 2024.

Ticketholders who can't attend the new date can request a refund through their original point of purchase. Springsteen will stop at UBS Arena in Belmont, New York, on May 5 before heading to Madison Square Garden on May 11. 

Bruce SpringsteenThe E Street band
Laura AdkinsWriter
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