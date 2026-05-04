Pink Floyd Tribute Band Floyd Nation Records Debut Album at Abbey Road Studios

Floyd Nation released their new single, "Watching The Sunrise," and revealed that their first album, Inner Light, will arrive on May 29. This US-based Pink Floyd tribute act recorded every note at Abbey Road Studios, in the exact same space where Pink Floyd laid down Wish You Were Here half a century ago.

The record reimagines all of Wish You Were Here before ending with three songs they wrote themselves. "Watching The Sunrise" closes everything. The song "is about what comes after the darkness," said saxophonist John Conrath, according to Grateful Web. "When the world starts to glow again, and you feel a little bit of healing return."

Brendon McDonnell plays guitar and sings. He broke down what the new songs mean. "The album Wish You Were Here spoke of absence, loss, and longing," said McDonnell. "We wanted to close the album with a new point of view. 'Watching the Sunrise' is about hope and that quiet moment when you realize the inner light was there all along."

Inner Light contains 10 tracks. Two singles came out before: "Have A Cigar" and "Welcome to the Machine." They grabbed vintage gear that matched what the band used in 1975.

Nine musicians make up this group. They came together in 2021. Then, they spent 12 months perfecting what they do onstage. Will Kaiser, Brendon McDonnell, Jason Collins, John Conrath, Robert Harris, Ray Nesbit, Justin Pupillo, Toneisha Harris, and Shannon Robinson fill out the lineup.

Every show on their recent Wish We Were There tour sold out across North America. Their performances use lasers and lights designed just for them, giving crowds something real.