On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Early Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Concert Heading to Vinyl

Live at the Paradise Rock Club, 1978 first arrived on splatter vinyl for Record Store Day in April, offering a unique take on the album for Tom Petty and the…

Anne Erickson
Live at the Paradise Rock Club, 1978 first arrived on splatter vinyl for Record Store Day in April, offering a unique take on the album for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fans.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Live at the Paradise Rock Club, 1978 first arrived on splatter vinyl for Record Store Day in April, offering a unique take on the album for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fans.

But, it's not always easy to snag one of those Record Store Day releases. They're often gone before you have a chance to get your hands, or ears, on them.

Now, those who didn't get to opportunity to land that Live at the Paradise Rock Club, 1978 release have another chance to do so, because the Tom Petty Estate has now released the Boston concert on pink and green split dye color vinyl. But, it's limited to just 3,000 copies, so those who want it should act fast.

Early Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Concert on Vinyl

The vinyl edition, which arrives as part of the celebration of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 50th anniversary, is the official release of the previously bootlegged concert. The band recorded it while on the You're Gonna Get It! tour during their early years.

"This bootleg-style recording captures the punk rock energy and raw talent of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the very beginning of their explosion into stardom," the product's description states.

“This glimpse of the past shows the power of the band and the acceptance of the band by the city leading to a great fan base there that only grew as we moved on to play both the Old Garden and also Fenway in the ensuing years,” Alan "Bugs" Weidel, the Heartbreakers' equipment manager and Petty’s longtime friend and colleague, said in a statement.

He added: “The band developed a love of Boston and the fans there that made it a memorable place we were always excited to visit. So listen and imagine yourself in that small venue, discovering one of the all-time great bands.”

Live at the Paradise Rock Club, 1978 is available now via Tom Petty's official webstore.

Tom Petty
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Photo of PINK FLOYD; Back L-R: Syd Barrett, Nick Mason. Front L-R: Roger Waters, Rick Wright - posed, studio, group shot, in psychedelic lighting
MusicPink Floyd Tribute Band Floyd Nation Records Debut Album at Abbey Road StudiosLaura Adkins
(L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica pose onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicMetallica x Wolverine Launch 2026 Collection to Fund Trade Education ProgramsLaura Adkins
A split image of Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons
MusicSons of KISS Members Release Debut Album Details Under Stanley Simmons NameDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect