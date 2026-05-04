Early Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Concert Heading to Vinyl

Live at the Paradise Rock Club, 1978 first arrived on splatter vinyl for Record Store Day in April, offering a unique take on the album for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fans.

But, it's not always easy to snag one of those Record Store Day releases. They're often gone before you have a chance to get your hands, or ears, on them.

Now, those who didn't get to opportunity to land that Live at the Paradise Rock Club, 1978 release have another chance to do so, because the Tom Petty Estate has now released the Boston concert on pink and green split dye color vinyl. But, it's limited to just 3,000 copies, so those who want it should act fast.

Early Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Concert on Vinyl

The vinyl edition, which arrives as part of the celebration of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 50th anniversary, is the official release of the previously bootlegged concert. The band recorded it while on the You're Gonna Get It! tour during their early years.

"This bootleg-style recording captures the punk rock energy and raw talent of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the very beginning of their explosion into stardom," the product's description states.

“This glimpse of the past shows the power of the band and the acceptance of the band by the city leading to a great fan base there that only grew as we moved on to play both the Old Garden and also Fenway in the ensuing years,” Alan "Bugs" Weidel, the Heartbreakers' equipment manager and Petty’s longtime friend and colleague, said in a statement.

He added: “The band developed a love of Boston and the fans there that made it a memorable place we were always excited to visit. So listen and imagine yourself in that small venue, discovering one of the all-time great bands.”