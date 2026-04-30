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Ex-Motley Crue Singer John Corabi Releases ‘1969’ Video and ‘New Day’ Solo Set

John Corabi released his first solo album, New Day, on April 24 through Frontiers Music Srl. The ex-Motley Crue vocalist and current Dead Daisies lead singer unveiled a music video…

Laura Adkins
John Corabi performs during LRS Fest 2021 at Brown Forman Amphitheater on October 02, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Stephen J. Cohen via Getty Images

John Corabi released his first solo album, New Day, on April 24 through Frontiers Music Srl. The ex-Motley Crue vocalist and current Dead Daisies lead singer unveiled a music video for the LP's fourth single, "1969".

According to AntiMusic, Corabi said, "'1969' is a great song inspired by the current situations in America, which made me think of another turbulent time in the 60's-70's. ... The riff throughout is compliments of Stevie D (from Buckcherry) and inspired by one of my favorite bands, Creedence Clearwater Revival."

This marks Corabi's first complete solo record containing original material. The recordings happened in Nashville throughout the summer of 2025. Producer Marti Frederiksen ran the sessions. He worked with Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, and Buckcherry before this.

"I'm very excited for everybody to hear this new collection of songs," Corabi added. "I wanted to put together an album of eclectic, organic songs that are reminiscent of the music I grew up listening to, and I truly believe the mission was accomplished!"

Richard Fortus from Guns N' Roses laid down lead guitar tracks. Paul Taylor of Winger contributed piano and organ parts, while Charlie Starr from Blackberry Smoke added guitar solos. Marti Frederiksen sang backing vocals and played guitars, piano, and percussion. His son, Evan Frederiksen, handled drums, bass, B3 organ, and mandolin.

New Day contains "Your Own Worst Enemy" from 2022, and twelve songs make up the full tracklist. Corabi broke into music with The Scream in 1991 via Hollywood Records. Nikki Sixx brought him into Motley Crue in 1992, after Vince Neil left. That partnership produced the band's 1994 self-titled release.

He started Union with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick later. They created three albums from 1998 through 2001. Ratt hired Corabi in 2001 for touring before he went solo.

The Dead Daisies have been Corabi's home since 2015. Six albums exist from the all-star group. He published an autobiography, Horseshoes And Hand Grenades, in June 2022 with Rare Bird Books. His work now stretches across 35 years and 19 complete records.

Dead DaisiesJohn CorabiMotley Crue
Laura AdkinsWriter
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