On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Europe Prepping First New Album in Nearly a Decade, ‘Come This Madness’

It’s been a full nine years since Europe have released a new album, but now, the classic rockers are back with a new set. The members of Europe have announced…

Anne Erickson
It's been a full nine years since Europe has released a new album, but now, the classic rockers are back with a new set.
Iwi Onodera via Getty Images

It's been a full nine years since Europe have released a new album, but now, the classic rockers are back with a new set.

The members of Europe have announced that their 12th studio album, Come This Madness, will arrive Sept. 25. Ahead of the release, they've dropped a new single, "One on One."

"'One On One' is definitely one of my favorite tracks from the album," Europe's founding member and frontman Joey Tempest said in a statement. "The power and feel is fresh, but some of the melodies bring me back to where it all began."

Come This Madness marks Europe's studio album since 2017's Walk the Earth and includes guest appearances by Ghost's Tobias Forge and Opeth's Michael Åkerfeldt. The set will be available digitally, and on CD and vinyl.

Inside the New Europe Song, 'One on One'

Europe, of course, is known for their massive 1986 hit "The Final Countdown," but Tempest says that lyrically, this song is different from past Europe music.

"Lyrically, it's perhaps not filled with as much escapism as early Europe. These lyrics automatically ended up being more of a reflection of the times we live in today," he continues. "Ever since 'One on One' was just a demo, we’ve stayed with it... never gave up on it, and elevated it to a place where it belongs: a high-flying, classic hard rock track."

In addition to releasing the new single, "One on One," the band has also released a music video for the track featuring Fargo actor Peter Stormare.

There's something comforting about the fact that Europe is still making new music. They're really not a one-hit wonder band, and they've done a bevy of work since "The Final Countdown," but that's the song for which they'll always be known. Still, they keep being creative and keeping those juices flowing.

Europe
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
The band ACCEPT during a concert at La Riviera on October 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
MusicAccept Announces 50th Anniversary Album With 50 Guest MusiciansLaura Adkins
Gene Simmons attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets at Intuit Dome on January 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
MusicGene Simmons Gets Reaction to ‘Hypocritical’ Tribute to Ace Frehley on 75th BirthdayDan Teodorescu
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford are a few of the many artists set to appear on a compilation honoring the 50th anniversary of German heavy metal group Accept.
MusicKirk Hammett, Rob Halford to Appear on 50th Anniversary Accept CompilationAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect