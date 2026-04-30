Europe Prepping First New Album in Nearly a Decade, ‘Come This Madness’

It's been a full nine years since Europe have released a new album, but now, the classic rockers are back with a new set.

The members of Europe have announced that their 12th studio album, Come This Madness, will arrive Sept. 25. Ahead of the release, they've dropped a new single, "One on One."

"'One On One' is definitely one of my favorite tracks from the album," Europe's founding member and frontman Joey Tempest said in a statement. "The power and feel is fresh, but some of the melodies bring me back to where it all began."

Come This Madness marks Europe's studio album since 2017's Walk the Earth and includes guest appearances by Ghost's Tobias Forge and Opeth's Michael Åkerfeldt. The set will be available digitally, and on CD and vinyl.

Inside the New Europe Song, 'One on One'

Europe, of course, is known for their massive 1986 hit "The Final Countdown," but Tempest says that lyrically, this song is different from past Europe music.

"Lyrically, it's perhaps not filled with as much escapism as early Europe. These lyrics automatically ended up being more of a reflection of the times we live in today," he continues. "Ever since 'One on One' was just a demo, we’ve stayed with it... never gave up on it, and elevated it to a place where it belongs: a high-flying, classic hard rock track."

In addition to releasing the new single, "One on One," the band has also released a music video for the track featuring Fargo actor Peter Stormare.