Former KISS Guitarist Bruce Kulick Recovers From Heart Valve Surgery

Bruce Kulick had heart valve surgery at 72 years old. The procedure wasn't an emergency. An aortic birth defect caused a valve to become dangerous over time, meaning doctors needed to act.

"Heart valve surgery is a success!" Kulick wrote on Instagram. "On the road to recovery. Taking it one step at a time. Grateful for Lisa and all your love and support." He added, "Special thanks to my heart surgeon and staff for treating me a rockstar!"

Heart valve disease happens when at least one of the four heart valves stops working correctly. Doctors fix this so that blood keeps flowing in the correct direction through the heart.

Kulick joined KISS in 1984. He was the lead guitarist for 12 years. His first tour was Animalize, and he kept going until the 1996 reunion tour brought back the original lineup. He played on six studio albums and two live records with KISS. Fans can see him on Kissology — Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, the band's DVDs that cover their career.

Kulick didn't participate in either of KISS's farewell tours in 2000 and 2001, and from 2019 to 2023. Tommy Thayer has been the band's guitarist since 2002.

Kulick also played with Grand Funk Railroad from 2000 through 2023. His work includes tours or recording sessions with Meat Loaf, Billy Squier, Michael Bolton, AVANTASIA, LORDI, UNION, and many others.

In 2024, Kulick launched his own brand. It offers period-correct guitars inspired by his KISS era. He appears at guitar shows, clinics, and fan autograph events on a regular basis.