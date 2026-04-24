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Stevie Nicks Working on First Solo Album Since 2011, Vanessa Carlton Confirms

Stevie Nicks made her first solo record in 15 years. Singer Vanessa Carlton shared the news. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced the project at the Pollstar Awards…

Laura Adkins
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks made her first solo record in 15 years. Singer Vanessa Carlton shared the news. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced the project at the Pollstar Awards in April 2025.

Vanessa Carlton stated that she's heard the new music. "I cannot say a word more. The world should get ready. That's all I'll say. Stevie's coming. Let's put it that way," she said, according to People. She added, "It's Stevie, so it's glorious."

The two performers became friends years ago, and Stevie Nicks officiated Vanessa Carlton's wedding. This project marks the first solo release from Stevie Nicks since 2011's In Your Dreams.

Vanessa Carlton added, "She doesn't try to teach anybody. She's not trying to tell anybody what to do. She will let you be yourself. I know we're so in this divided place. But at her shows, everybody comes together for her," she said to People.

"I think that's why everybody loves Stevie. Everybody wants to know what she has to say — and she's not trying to get people to love her. It's just really respectful of everybody," Carlton added. 

Stevie NicksVanessa Carlton
Laura AdkinsWriter
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