Beach Boys Release Three-Song ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ EP

The Beach Boys unleashed the legendary Pet Sounds on May 16, 1966, and it remains one of the most celebrated albums of its era. Ahead of the album's 60th anniversary, the band has released the Wouldn't It Be Nice digital EP.

The three-song set takes fans inside Pet Sounds' opening track, "Wouldn't It Be Nice," offering three versions of it: vocals only, stereo back track and stereo mix. It's a unique offering that's purpose made for longtime listeners of this seminal album.

Beach Boys Release EPs Ahead of Anniversary

Last month, the Beach Boys released a three-track digital Sloop John B EP, which included the stereo mix of the track, an a cappella version showing off the Beach Boys' famous vocal harmonies and an alternate take featuring Carl Wilson on vocals instead of Brian Wilson.

Both EPs are previews of what's ahead from The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights, a comprehensive release from the Pet Sounds archives scheduled to drop on May 15, on day ahead of the 60-year anniversary.

That's not all for the fanfare surrounding this album's anniversary, either. The Beach Boys are celebrating the Pet Sounds starting this week on social media. They'll be sharing stories about the album and talking about its legacy on their YouTube channel and social media accounts. Plus, on the week of the album's anniversary, the Beach Boys' YouTube channel will have a special listening experience in collaboration with the San Diego Zoo, where the band photographed the Pet Sounds cover back in 1966.