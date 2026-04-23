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Beach Boys Release Three-Song ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ EP

The Beach Boys unleashed the legendary Pet Sounds on May 16, 1966, and it remains one of the most celebrated albums of its era. Ahead of the album’s 60th anniversary,…

Anne Erickson
The Beach Boys unleashed the legendary Pet Sounds on May 16, 1966, and it remains one of the most celebrated albums of its era.
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

The Beach Boys unleashed the legendary Pet Sounds on May 16, 1966, and it remains one of the most celebrated albums of its era. Ahead of the album's 60th anniversary, the band has released the Wouldn't It Be Nice digital EP.

The three-song set takes fans inside Pet Sounds' opening track, "Wouldn't It Be Nice," offering three versions of it: vocals only, stereo back track and stereo mix. It's a unique offering that's purpose made for longtime listeners of this seminal album.

Beach Boys Release EPs Ahead of Anniversary

Last month, the Beach Boys released a three-track digital Sloop John B EP, which included the stereo mix of the track, an a cappella version showing off the Beach Boys' famous vocal harmonies and an alternate take featuring Carl Wilson on vocals instead of Brian Wilson.

Both EPs are previews of what's ahead from The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights, a comprehensive release from the Pet Sounds archives scheduled to drop on May 15, on day ahead of the 60-year anniversary.

That's not all for the fanfare surrounding this album's anniversary, either. The Beach Boys are celebrating the Pet Sounds starting this week on social media. They'll be sharing stories about the album and talking about its legacy on their YouTube channel and social media accounts. Plus, on the week of the album's anniversary, the Beach Boys' YouTube channel will have a special listening experience in collaboration with the San Diego Zoo, where the band photographed the Pet Sounds cover back in 1966.

The The Beach Boys made California feel like a state of mind you could carry around in your pocket. Wilson heard pop music as architecture, then built cathedrals out of heartbreak and sunburn. The harmonies still hit like warm air off the Pacific. They're easy, but never simple. Underneath the surf, there's pure musical passion. That's why it lasts.

Beach Boys
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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