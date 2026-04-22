Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Are Going Somewhere They Haven’t Gone in 16 Years

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will play their first UK headline tour in 16 years this July. The run will start on July 2 at O2 Academy Glasgow and finish on July 8 at British Airways ARC in London.

The band will also perform at Manchester Academy on July 4, O2 Academy Leeds on July 5, and the University of Wolverhampton at the Civic Hall on July 7. UK duo The Meffs will open each night.

"We can't wait to be back on stage in the UK this Summer!" said Joan Jett, according to Planet Rock. "I wrote and recorded Bad Reputation, my first solo LP in London. It's been too long since we've been in the UK, and we're excited to see everyone!"

Joan Jett has been known as the Godmother of Punk since the 1980s. She's a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and eight platinum and gold albums bear her name. The band started in 1979, and it's an inspiration to fans around the world.

The Meffs hail from Colchester. Vocalist and guitarist Lily Hopkins leads the duo, which is known for politically charged lyrics and DIY ethics. The headline shows replaced special guest slots on Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds UK Tour, which moved to smaller venues. Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will also open for My Chemical Romance at Wembley Stadium in London on July 10.