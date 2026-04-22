David Byrne Fleshing Out 2026 North American Tour

David Byrne of Talking Heads fame has added a handful of additional North American dates to his Who Is The Sky? tour.

The new dates include an Aug. 27 show in San Diego, as well as two nights, Aug. 28 and 29, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. In addition to those shows, he's also added a Sept. 17 show in Saratoga, New York, and a Sept. 19 gig at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

David Byrne Touring the World Behind Who Is The Sky?

Going beyond North America, Byrne has also unleashed a roster of August shows in Asia, including dates in Singapore, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. These are on top of previously announced gigs in the U.S., Europe and U.K. Keep up with all of his show dates at his official website.

Byrne first started this tour in September 2025 to promote his new solo album, Who Is The Sky?, which dropped that same month. The album marked his first solo set since 2018's American Utopia.

Calling David Byrne a "legendary guitarist" feels a little sideways, and he'd probably like it that way. He never played like he was trying to win a duel. He played from his heart and in harmony with the other members of the band.

Listen to "Psycho Killer" or "Once in a Lifetime" and you hear it: clipped rhythms, sharp little riffs and parts that leave space instead of choking it. It's not about flash. It's about tension, release and that twitchy groove that made Talking Heads feel like they were wired straight into the city grid. Byrne's playing captured all angles, and his solo music does the same thing.