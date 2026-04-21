Scorpions Cancel Part of International Tour Due to Health Issues

The Scorpions called off their four-city India tour, set for later this month. Health problems hit band members. BookMyShow Live made the announcement just two days before the first show.

"We regret to inform you that the Scorpions 'Coming Home' India Tour scheduled in Shillong on Apr. 21st, Delhi-NCR on Apr. 24th, Bengaluru on Apr. 26th, and Mumbai on Apr. 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members," read the note from BookMyShow Live on Instagram.

Fans who bought tickets through BookMyShow will get refunds in 7 to 10 working days. Customers don't need to do anything. The money will go back to wherever they paid from.

Guitarist Rudolf Schenker started the German hard rock band in Hanover in 1965. Today's lineup has vocalist Klaus Meine, guitarist Matthias Jabs, bassist Paweł Mąciwoda, and drummer Mikkey Dee.

Schenker is the only member who's been there since day one. Meine came aboard in 1969, and Jabs has played with them since 1978.

These canceled shows would have been their first time back in India since December 2007, when they played Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru during their Humanity World Tour. They also rocked Bengaluru in August 2001 on their Acoustica Live Tour.

Klaus Meine told Rolling Stone India earlier this month that the group was "very grateful" to still be performing. "God knows how long we can do this. We're getting older every year, but when we see the fans in front of the stage, we get so much energy and power back from our fans that we're still young at heart," he said.