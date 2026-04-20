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Stevie Nicks Returns to Stage in Oklahoma After Three-Year Break

Stevie Nicks performed at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on April 18. It was the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s first show…

Laura Adkins
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks performed at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on April 18. It was the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee's first show since a three-year break from touring ended. 

"I tried to take a proper break, I really did," said Nicks, according to Lemonwire. "But the music doesn't stop playing in my head, and the fans are the ones who keep the spirit alive. I simply couldn't stay away."

She announced her comeback in December 2025 through Instagram. Her last performances happened in 2023, before she took the extended break.

Stevie Nicks was invited into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice: once as a solo artist and once with Fleetwood Mac. Her solo albums have sold millions, and her work with Fleetwood Mac defined a generation. The setlist blended solo hits with Fleetwood Mac classics. Nicks performed "Dreams," "Rhiannon," and "Gold Dust Woman" alongside "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stand Back."

Insiders close to the production say the tour will feature reworked arrangements and immersive video backdrops that span her five-decade career. High-resolution archival footage will be part of the show design. This tour is expected to be one of the top-grossing of the year, and many East Coast dates are nearing sell-out status.

The tour moves to Austin at Moody Center on April 21, and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena hosts a show on April 25. Madison Square Garden in New York follows on May 2, with Chicago's United Center scheduled for May 10. The run includes 35 shows across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Fleetwood MacStevie Nicks
Laura AdkinsWriter
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