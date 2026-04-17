Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Still Exploring Options Beyond Touring

Joe Perry chatted with Billboard while promoting the Legendary Edition of their 1973 debut album. The guitarist mentioned that the band keeps talking and weighing possibilities beyond live shows. This comes after they scrapped their Peace Out farewell tour in 2024.

"The band is still kind of definitely not in touring mode, but there are certainly other options, so we stay in touch," Perry told the magazine. What's next? "You never know."

They cancelled their 2023 farewell tour after just three shows, when Steven Tyler suffered a vocal cord injury. Perry mentioned the frontman only began singing again within the past six months after taking a full year off to heal.

"It's just been in the last six months that Steven's started to get comfortable with singing; he literally had to take a year off before he was able to start stretching his vocal cords, and you're always worried about reinjuring it," he told Billboard. "I learned a long time ago that everything we do is fragile ... so we just take it day by day. You hope for the best."

Perry went on: "You just have to have the confidence and have that vision of positive in front of you. You can't do it unless you envision it."

The rock group released a new EP called One More Time with Yungblud in September. Tyler has sung at a few events, including at the GRAMMYs and a farewell concert for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne last summer.

Perry hasn't stopped working. He toured with The Joe Perry Project in 2025. He'll hit the road in August with Hollywood Vampires on a U.K. and European tour. The guitarist also supervised a remix of their debut album, which was released on March 20. He says he wants to follow up with a remix of Toys in the Attic.