Eagles Release Live ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ From 1975 Concert on Upcoming Deluxe Album

Eagles released a live version of "Lyin' Eyes" from Anaheim Stadium, captured on Sept. 28, 1975. It's part of the group's deluxe One Of These Nights, arriving May 1 through Rhino Records.

The show was part of The Sunshine Festival. Bernie Leadon played his last gig with the Eagles that night. Joe Walsh sat in during the encore, ripping through "Rocky Mountain Way" months before he officially joined in December.

One Of These Nights marked a shift when it came out in 1975. The record netted Eagles their first GRAMMY. "Lyin' Eyes" took Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. It also kicked off a run of four consecutive chart-toppers and earned quadruple platinum status.

The deluxe package comes as a 3-CD/Blu-ray set. It includes a fresh mix of the original LP plus a previously unreleased 16-track concert from Anaheim Stadium. A 3 LP variant will be released on the same day as the new mix and complete concert. The Blu-ray offers both Dolby Atmos and high-resolution stereo.

Don Henley produced both CD and vinyl versions. Bill Szymczyk produced the original sessions at Criteria Studios in Miami and the Record Plant in Los Angeles.

The unreleased concert showcases band members Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon, and Don Felder. They pulled tracks from One Of These Nights alongside cuts from their first three LPs: "Take It Easy," "Witchy Woman," "Already Gone," and "The Best Of My Love." Chuck Berry's "Carol" shows up second-to-last, the first time this cover appears on any official Eagles release.

Eagles became the first act to snag quadruple diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America in January 2026. Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 moved over 40 million units. It's currently the top-selling album ever in the U.S. Hotel California has been re-certified 28 times platinum, landing it at number three.