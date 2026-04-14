KISS Kruise 2026: Landlocked in Vegas to Rock Virgin Hotels This November

KISS will play at the 2026 KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas this November at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Paul Stanley announced this during an April 11 Q&A session at the Indy KISS Fan Expo at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This marks year two for the land-based version. Ships became tough to secure after other acts crowded the market, so the band switched to a Las Vegas setup last November.

"When we were first approached with the idea of doing a KISS cruise, when we first heard about it, I went, 'Who is gonna go on a KISS cruise?' And we've had people from 33 countries around the world for every time we went out," Stanley told the expo audience. "But the crazy part about it is that over the years everybody started doing cruises, so we can't get a ship most of the time."

Stanley promised improvements over the 2025 show. "As good as that one was, this one's gonna be so much better, because we learn as we're going," Stanley said. "And this next KISS Kruise in Vegas is gonna be awesome. I mean, we can't wait to play, and we can't wait to have the bands we're gonna have and be with you again. So, pack your bags."

The band has hosted 11 cruises that departed from Los Angeles, Miami, and New Orleans before switching to the Vegas model. Pophouse, Topeka, and Vibee co-produced the twelfth installment last year.

The 2025 gathering celebrated five decades of KISS and the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. Fans saw the band perform without makeup for the first time in two years that November. Quiet Riot, Stephen Pearcy, and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, Black 'N Blue, Kuarantine, and School of Rock also took the stage.

KISS stopped touring in December 2023. Their End Of The Road tour concluded at Madison Square Garden. Gene Simmons told Rolling Stone in November 2023 that the second Madison Square Garden concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."