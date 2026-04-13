This Day in Rock History: April 13
April 13 is a significant day for many huge rock acts and their fans. It’s when the Beatles won their first GRAMMY, Elton John got a No. 1 hit, and…
April 13 is a significant day for many huge rock acts and their fans. It's when the Beatles won their first GRAMMY, Elton John got a No. 1 hit, and the biggest musicians of their time saw their "We Are the World" collaboration go to the top of the charts. You can read about these, and much more, on today's rundown of the events that happened on this day in rock history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Some of the most memorable milestones and breakthrough moments we celebrate on April 13 include:
- 1965: The Beatles won their first GRAMMY awards, for Best New Artist and Best Performance by a Vocal Group for “A Hard Day's Night,” at the seventh annual ceremony. They didn't attend the ceremony in person and were presented with the award a few weeks later by actor Peter Sellers.
- 1974: Elton John got his second No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, when his song "Bennie and the Jets" topped the chart. Despite not initially being considered for release as a single, the artist and his label changed their mind after it got heavy airplay on American and Canadian radio stations.
- 1985: USA for Africa's "We Are the World" reached the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, holding on to the top spot for 4 consecutive weeks. The song was recorded earlier that year, in January, at A&M Studios in Hollywood, and featured a long list of legendary performers, including Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, and Michael Jackson.
Cultural Milestones
Today's cultural highlights include two high-profile birthdays. They are:
- 1944: Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna bassist Jack Casady was born in Washington, D.C. He joined Jefferson Airplane in 1965 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 along with his former bandmates.
- 1946: Soul legend Al Green was born in Forrest City, Arkansas. His stellar career includes 21 GRAMMY awards and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 1995.
Notable Recordings and Performances
April 13 is also the anniversary of two memorable albums:
- 1987: Fleetwood Mac released their fourteenth studio album, Tango in the Night, via Warner Bros. Records. It's the final studio album they recorded with their most successful lineup, which consisted of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine LeVie, and John McVie, and sold over 15 million copies globally.
- 1990: Green Day released their debut album, 39/Smooth, through Lookout Records. It was mostly written by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and helped them build a reputation as a modern punk band, paving the way for their major label debut, Dookie, in 1994.
These are the most consequential rock-related events that happened on April 13 throughout the years, with legends like the Beatles, Elton John, and Fleetwood Mac taking center stage. Visit this page again tomorrow to discover what happened on that day in rock history.