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Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal Releasing ‘Astrological Memoir’

Tears For Fears co-founder Roland Orzabal is spilling on the details of his life in a new memoir. On Aug. 4, Orzabal will unleash Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death,…

Anne Erickson
Tears For Fears co-founder Roland Orzabal is spilling on the details of his life in a new memoir.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Tears For Fears co-founder Roland Orzabal is spilling on the details of his life in a new memoir.

On Aug. 4, Orzabal will unleash Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death, and Tears for Fears on Aug. 4, which he calls a "deeply personal memoir" that "explores the formative experiences and complex worldview of a creator, his creations and his personal life."

Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal Set to Release Personal Memoir

What's interesting is that the book is more than your typical memoir. It's being called an "astrological memoir," with Orzabal discussing how his astrological chart has impacted his life. He's been an astrology fan his entire life, and in the memoir, he uses it to help in his storytelling.

"Astrology is a lifelong passion and here, Roland uses astrology as narrative tool to underpin the storytelling, teaching readers the power of the stars and how his life has been moved by where he was in his astrological chart," the book's description explains.

Welcome to Your Life will also cover how the band got its start with Curt Smith and their success following their 1985 album, Songs From The Big Chair, which featured hit tracks such as "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Head over Heels." The book will also go over the heartbreaking time when Tears For Fears broke up in 1991 and how they can to reunite in 2000.

On a personal level, the read will also cover Orzabal's personal life, including his struggles with mental health struggles and wife passing away in 2017.

Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death, and Tears for Fears is available for preorder in a variety of countries.

"Weaving themes of identity, love and the complexities of fame, Welcome to Your Life explores the formative experiences and complex worldview of a creator, his creations, and his personal life," the book's description states.

Tears for Fears
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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