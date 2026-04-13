Roger Waters Seeks Singer for Son’s Pink Floyd Tribute Band After 2023 Firing

Roger Waters announced open auditions for a singer to front his son Harry Waters' Pink Floyd tribute band, which will tour in 2027. The former Pink Floyd bassist shared the search on X on April 9. He wants someone who can replicate his voice from decades past.

"My son Harry has put a great band and show together to go on the road next year to pay tribute to the music from the golden era of Pink Floyd and maybe a couple of songs from my subsequent solo career," the musician wrote on X. "Harry's band is missing one thing. The voice I had when I was young."

The project is called Roger Waters presents Legacy and is described on its official website as "A Pink Floyd show, performed by the Harry Waters Band" with the tagline "The Father's Legacy, The Son's Band." Applications are open through April 30. The tour will kick off in February 2027.

"Back in the day, I could sing everything from the soft urgency of 'Hello, is there anybody in there?' from 'Comfortably Numb', to the high-pitched scream of 'You know how I need you to beat to a pulp on a Saturday night' from 'Don't Leave Me Now,'" the bassist said, according to Far Out. "Can you do that? Are you that missing voice? If you are, this is your chance."

Harry Waters served as a member of his father's touring group for 14 years before being let go in 2016. After his departure, he joined Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade to perform Pink Floyd's Animals in its entirety on tour. He also played three shows with Pink Floyd tribute act Brit Floyd.