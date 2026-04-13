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Queen Faces Lawsuit From Mick Rock’s Family Over Queen II Album Cover Payment

Mick Rock’s family is taking Queen to court. They claim the band hasn’t paid enough for the 1974 Queen II album cover. Brian May spoke out about it, stating that the…

Dan Teodorescu
British singer Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991) of rock band Queen in concert at Leeds Football Club, UK, 29th May 1982.
Keystone / Stringer via Getty Images

Mick Rock's family is taking Queen to court. They claim the band hasn't paid enough for the 1974 Queen II album cover. Brian May spoke out about it, stating that the legal fight involves demands for "vast amounts of money" in countries around the world.

"His family is suing us at the moment for vast amounts of money," May told The Sun. May made these comments while talking about the band's new reissue.

Rock shot a photo that became famous. It shows all four band members gazing up at the camera, with Freddie Mercury out front, arms crossed. The band used this portrait throughout their years together. It also appeared in the "Bohemian Rhapsody" music video.

According to May, Rock got paid well back then. "Mick was a lovely guy, very ambitious, quite money-oriented. We paid him very, very well for what he did for us," he added.

May didn't hold back when describing the family's tactics. "His dependents became incredibly greedy and decided that everything was his idea, and we owed him millions and millions, not just in the UK, but all around the world," May said. "So they're suing us all around. So it's a little hard for me to be objective about the thing."

Rock died in 2021. He was 72. People called him "the man who shot the seventies," and many consider him one of Britain's most influential music photographers.

If Rock were still alive, May thinks this mess would be over. "I'm sorry he's not around because I know if he was around, we'd go, 'Oh, come on, we'll settle this,'" May said. "We'd shake hands and it would be done tomorrow."

Queen II was recently reissued as a 5CD+2LP Collector's Edition box set. Fans can order it from the band's official website.

Brian MayMick RockQueen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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