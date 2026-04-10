Jimmy Buffett Tribute Festival Set for 5 Days of Concerts

The Just a Few Friends Key West festival will take place on September 3-7, celebrating Jimmy Buffett's legacy.

The five-day celebration starts with a recreation of the 1998 Duval Street Meeting of the Minds concert, with Gary & the Landsharks bringing the heat at a free street party.

Shows continue at Sunset Pier. The Wheeland Brothers will take the stage, with Cayman & the Mango Men following. Coral Reefer members Nadirah Shakoor and Roger Bartlett join trop rock artists at partner venues through the weekend.

The 4th annual Second Line Memorial Parade takes place on Sunday at 5 o'clock, winding down Duval Street and leading right into Party in the Park.

Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band will perform at the waterfront. Will Kimbrough will also play, while Mac McAnally will close out the night with a free concert. He's a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and ten-time CMA Musician of the Year.

Mac McAnally wrote several No. 1 hits. The longtime Coral Reefer member will share songs and stories from his years in the music business.

Film screenings also happen all weekend, and so will sunset sails, a cheeseburger contest, and The Margarita Bar Stroll. Tales from the Chart Room sessions will bring authors and friends who share stories about island history.

Latitude Adjustment Hotel Packages give guests priority access. Package holders get exclusive private events, prime concert viewing, a VIP souvenir charity Event Badge, and early access to buy tickets before the public can.

The packages include both taxes and resort fees, placing guests at official host properties where pop-up performances and artist meetups take place.