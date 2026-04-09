Peter Frampton Celebrating New Album With Autographed Turntable

Peter Frampton has a new album on the way, Carry the Light, due out on May 15, and he's celebrating the record with a limited-edition turntable. The special turntable will include the Carry the Light album cover artwork and will be autographed by Frampton.

"To commemorate the release of my new album, Carry the Light, we've created a limited edition turntable, hand-crafted with the cover art of the album and individually signed by me," Frampton said on social media to announce the release.

Peter Frampton's New Album Celebrated With 100 Autographed Turntables

On top of vinyl, the turntable gives listeners the chance to stream smartphone audio through built-in Bluetooth speakers, and it has a headphone jack for listening. So, this isn't your grandmother's turntable. "Stream smartphone audio through the turntable’s built-in Bluetooth speakers. Easily connect external speakers via the stereo RCA outputs, or use the Line input for non-Bluetooth devices like a CD player," the turntable's official listing states.

Frampton is only offering 100 turntables, they're available preorder now. Carry the Light is also available for preorder.

"This Victrola suitcase style turntable has been transformed into the ultimate collector's piece," the listing adds. It adds, "Housed in a vintage suitcase with an easy carry handle, Victrola's blend of retro and contemporary design give you the ultimate flexibility to listen to music where you want and how you want – a great choice for vinyl lovers."