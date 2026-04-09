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Peter Frampton Celebrating New Album With Autographed Turntable

Peter Frampton has a new album on the way, Carry the Light, due out on May 15, and he’s celebrating the record with a limited-edition turntable. The special turntable will…

Anne Erickson
Peter Frampton has a new album on the way, Carry the Light, due out on May 15, and he's celebrating the record with a limited-edition turntable.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Peter Frampton has a new album on the way, Carry the Light, due out on May 15, and he's celebrating the record with a limited-edition turntable. The special turntable will include the Carry the Light album cover artwork and will be autographed by Frampton.

"To commemorate the release of my new album, Carry the Light, we've created a limited edition turntable, hand-crafted with the cover art of the album and individually signed by me," Frampton said on social media to announce the release.

Peter Frampton's New Album Celebrated With 100 Autographed Turntables

On top of vinyl, the turntable gives listeners the chance to stream smartphone audio through built-in Bluetooth speakers, and it has a headphone jack for listening. So, this isn't your grandmother's turntable. "Stream smartphone audio through the turntable’s built-in Bluetooth speakers. Easily connect external speakers via the stereo RCA outputs, or use the Line input for non-Bluetooth devices like a CD player," the turntable's official listing states.

Frampton is only offering 100 turntables, they're available preorder now. Carry the Light is also available for preorder.

"This Victrola suitcase style turntable has been transformed into the ultimate collector's piece," the listing adds. It adds, "Housed in a vintage suitcase with an easy carry handle, Victrola's blend of retro and contemporary design give you the ultimate flexibility to listen to music where you want and how you want – a great choice for vinyl lovers."

Carry the Light marks first album of original music in 16 years. The album features guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, Graham Nash, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' keyboardist Benmont Tench, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, H.E.R. and saxophone player Bill Evans. That's such a wide range of performers, and it's exciting to see Frampton branching out and working with such a variety of talented musicians.

Peter Frampton
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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