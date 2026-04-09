Cheap Trick Rocks Fans on Tour: Classic Hits and New Album Energize Fans

Cheap Trick hit the stage at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino on Friday night, on their All Washed Up tour.

Three original members have stuck with the group since the 1970s. Guitarist Rick Nielsen, singer Robin Zander, and bassist Tom Petersson are now in their 70s themselves, but still tour.

Dex Nielsen, Rick's son, pounded the drums. Robin Taylor Zander, son of the frontman, sang lead on "Downed."

Rick Nielsen displayed his guitar collection throughout the night and threw picks into the audience. An extended jam on "On Top Of the World" showcased their musicianship. Most attendees stood during at least the opening four numbers.

The group has created music for nearly five decades. Cheap Trick At Budokan ranks among the finest live albums ever recorded and launched them into stardom during the 1970s.

Their peak years ran from 1978 through 1980. They've played the Philadelphia area many times before, including gigs at the Philadelphia Spectrum, the Hard Rock in 1998, and a July 4, 2003, performance in Pennsauken.