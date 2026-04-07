Joe Bonamassa and Gov’t Mule Hitting the Road Together

Gov't Mule just dropped news about 10 fresh summer shows. They'll run from Jul. 22 through Aug. 23, wrapping around their co-headlining stint with blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa. The Kicking In Your Stall Tour starts in Deerfield, Massachusetts, and ends at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado.

Ticket sales will start on Apr. 10 through Gov't Mule's website. VIP experiences are available for every show. The Ultimate Guitar Player Package comes with the Warren Haynes Signature Les Paul Standard 60s Cherry Guitar. It will get played onstage, then handed over during a post-show meet-and-greet.

Warren Haynes will handle guitar and vocals. Matt Abts will play drums, and Danny Louis will work on keyboards, guitar, and backup vocals. Kevin Scott will play bass. Nine co-headlining performances with Joe Bonamassa were announced earlier, and they'll happen from Jul. 29 to Aug. 16.

The group will squeeze in shows at Lewiston, New York, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Aug. 6 and 7 between the Bonamassa concerts. JJ Grey & MoFro will join them for the Lewiston gig. They also have an Aurora, Illinois, show scheduled for Aug. 13.

Their 12th studio album, Peace...Like A River, came out in 2023 via Fantasy Records. Grateful Web wrote, "Hailed as 'perfection' and among the band's best, the 12-song rock collection is highlighted by the singles "Dreaming Out Loud," "Same As It Ever Was," and "Made My Peace." Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton, and Celisse all stopped by to lend their talents."

Warren Haynes released his fourth solo record, Million Voices Whisper, in 2024. He followed up with The Whisper Sessions in September 2025. Haynes produced both albums, and Derek Trucks appeared on several tracks.

A spring headlining tour with 17 shows started on Apr. 7 in Shipshewana, Indiana. It has co-headlining slots with Larkin Poe and festival appearances at Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend and Gasparilla Music Festival. The run will end on May 1 at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans.