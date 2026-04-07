Elton John’s Record Store Day Remix Album is Going Digital

Elton John's 2026 Record Store Day release, dubbed Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes, features dance remixes of his music, and now, the famed musician is giving fans who don't get a copy a chance to acquire the set.

John is releasing special glow-in-the-dark vinyl pressings of the collection for Record Store Day on April 18, but the album will also be available digitally on April 19, according to Positiva Presents.

Elton John Curated His Record Store Day Remix Album

Elton curated the whole thing himself, which keeps it from drifting into anonymous DJ territory. You can hear the throughline with these songs that were built to travel, even when they started life at a piano. The album features remixes of "Cold Heart," his hit with Dua Lipa and "Hold Me Closer," his collaboration with pop singer Britney Spears.

Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes also features remixes of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Rocket Man," "Philadelphia Freedom" and "I Don't Wanna Go On With You Like That." What makes this release special is that a handful of the remixes on the album have never been available through streaming platforms. Not everything needs to be rare to make for a big moment, but it's cool to know that this is a first.

"Record Store Day is incredibly important to me, and with this package I really think we've made something special for dance music fans," Elton said in an official statement about the release. So, John called Record Store Day important to him, and you believe it. He's always understood the ritual of going to a local record shop: the hunt, the needle drop and the small ceremony of caring about music in public. If this collection proves anything, it's that the songs don't mind getting dressed up and going out again.