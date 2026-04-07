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Elton John’s Record Store Day Remix Album is Going Digital

Elton John’s 2026 Record Store Day release, dubbed Positiva Presents: Elton John – The Remixes, features dance remixes of his music, and now, the famed musician is giving fans who…

Anne Erickson
Elton John's 2026 Record Store Day release, dubbed Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes, features dance remixes of his music.
Getty Images / Noam Galai

Elton John's 2026 Record Store Day release, dubbed Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes, features dance remixes of his music, and now, the famed musician is giving fans who don't get a copy a chance to acquire the set.

John is releasing special glow-in-the-dark vinyl pressings of the collection for Record Store Day on April 18, but the album will also be available digitally on April 19, according to Positiva Presents.

Elton John Curated His Record Store Day Remix Album

Elton curated the whole thing himself, which keeps it from drifting into anonymous DJ territory. You can hear the throughline with these songs that were built to travel, even when they started life at a piano. The album features remixes of "Cold Heart," his hit with Dua Lipa and "Hold Me Closer," his collaboration with pop singer Britney Spears.

Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes also features remixes of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Rocket Man," "Philadelphia Freedom" and "I Don't Wanna Go On With You Like That." What makes this release special is that a handful of the remixes on the album have never been available through streaming platforms. Not everything needs to be rare to make for a big moment, but it's cool to know that this is a first.

"Record Store Day is incredibly important to me, and with this package I really think we've made something special for dance music fans," Elton said in an official statement about the release. So, John called Record Store Day important to him, and you believe it. He's always understood the ritual of going to a local record shop: the hunt, the needle drop and the small ceremony of caring about music in public. If this collection proves anything, it's that the songs don't mind getting dressed up and going out again.

The digital set is available for preorder now. The vinyl version will be available on April 18 at participating independent record stores.

Elton John
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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