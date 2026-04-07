Aerosmith’s 1973 Debut Hits Bestseller Chart for First Time After Reissue

Aerosmith's self-titled debut has landed on the Top Album Sales chart for the first time. This happened more than 50 years after its original 1973 release. The record entered at No. 22 this week, pushed by a Legendary Edition reissue that includes remastered tracks, unreleased material, and updated packaging.

The re-release marks the band's twenty-second appearance on the Top Album Sales Chart, which ranks the 50 bestselling albums in the United States. Eight titles debuted on the chart this week. The rock group's classic album was the sixth-highest debut.

The band released the album in multiple formats. These included a limited-edition five-LP deluxe box set, a four-LP deluxe version, a three-CD set, and standard CD and vinyl options. The package features the remastered 1973 album paired with newly remixed versions of early tracks by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Zakk Cervini.

Previously unreleased studio recordings and outtakes appear alongside a concert recorded at Paul's Mall in Boston on March 20, 1973. The set includes updated artwork and a 16-page booklet with rare and unseen photos.

The signature hit "Dream On" has returned to the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 8. The track served as the only promotional cut from the debut record. It has spent 312 weeks on the ranking and previously climbed to No. 1. Forbes wrote, "For a ranking that only includes 10 spaces, there is a lot of movement on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart this time around."