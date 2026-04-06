Jethro Tull Releases Box Set Featuring 1984 Album With New 2026 Drum Recordings

Jethro Tull will release Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition on May 15. This five-CD and Blu-ray box set packs remixes of the band's 1984 album plus Ian Anderson's 1983 solo work Walk Into Light. Chrysalis distributes the package, which includes two versions of each record remixed by Bruce Soord.

Both albums marked a big shift from the folk-rooted sound of the 1970s toward synthesizers, drum machines, and electronics, a bold move that puzzled some fans but excited others. Anderson teamed up with keyboardist Peter-John Vettese to write most of Under Wraps, while Vettese had also collaborated with him on Walk Into Light the year before. Guitarist Martin Barre shared some songwriting credits on the Tull record.

"We wanted to do something completely different with Under Wraps," said Anderson. "It was about exploring the technology of the time and seeing how far we could push our sound into new territories. It was an experiment, and not everyone was ready for that kind of change from Jethro Tull."

Band members were split on the album at the time. Barre has called it one of his favorite Tull records. Bassist Dave Pegg once said the outtakes from the previous album might have made for a better release.

The box set includes a 1984 BBC Radio 1 concert from London's Hammersmith Odeon, capturing the band at a turning point in their history. Unreleased recordings from 1983 show up on the collection, including tracks like "Raincoat Man," "In Dark Tunnels," and "Elizabeth In White."

The Blu-ray disc offers stereo and Dolby Atmos remixes of both albums, plus promotional videos. A 100-page hardcover book comes with the physical release, packed with photos and liner notes that tell the story behind these polarizing records.