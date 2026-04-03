Beatles’ Ringo Starr Inspires Listeners to ‘Choose Love’ on New Song

Ringo Starr has released another song from his upcoming solo album, Long Long Road. The Beatles drummer announced this week that he would be releasing the song "Choose Love" on Friday, April 3, and now, it's officially out.

"No matter what you choose, 'Choose Love,'" he stated on social media in the announcement. "I just love that song. I am peace & love, that's what I do."

Beatles' Ringo Starr Tells Listeners to 'Choose Love'

So, on Friday, the song went live, and fans were quick to comment. "Looking forward to the full album soon," one said on Starr's official YouTube page. "Lovely feel, lovely vibe, beautifully played," another added.

"Choose Love" marks the second song released from Long Long Road, following "It's Been Too Long," which featured Molly Tuttle and Sarah Jarosz.

Long Long Road, out on April 24, is Ringo's second studio album with producer T Bone Burnett, following their work together on 2025's Look Up. The collection has a slightly new vibe for Starr, with the musician calling it a set with "roots in Country and Americana." Other musicians appearing on the album include Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Billy Strings.

There's a plainspoken charm to Starr's solo work that tells you exactly who he is without making a fuss about it. The songs are warm, a little weathered and disarmingly sincere, with no grand reinvention or reach beyond his lane. He leans into feel over flash, groove over ego, and somehow, that restraint becomes the point. His solo records don't beg for attention, and this one is no exception.