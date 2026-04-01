Eric Clapton’s 2026 Crossroads Festival Returns With Star-Studded Lineup

Eric Clapton announced his Crossroads Guitar Festival will return on September 26-27 at the Moody Center in Texas. Pete Townshend joins for the first time. Billy Gibbons, John Mayer, Buddy Guy, and Tedeschi Trucks Band will also perform.

The guitarist plays both nights, the festival's official website confirms. Other artists on the bill include Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Jimmie Vaughan, and Marcus King. Trey Anastasio, Tommy Emmanuel, and Julian Lage are making their Crossroads debuts at the seventh edition of this acclaimed gathering.

Sonny Landreth, Del McCoury Band, and Robert Randolph return. Taj Mahal, John McLaughlin, Keb' Mo', Ben Haggard, Sierra Hull, Pedro Martins, Dirk Powell, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Daniel Santiago, and Bradley Walker & Brothers of the Heart round out the performers.

The 2026 edition marks the 28th anniversary of the Crossroads Centre Antigua. Founded in 1998, the treatment facility provides services to chemically and alcohol dependent persons, their families, and significant others. The Centre runs a halfway house called Bevon House and facilitates recovery initiatives on the island and in the Caribbean.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer battled addiction before getting sober in the 1980s. Proceeds help fund the Centre.

The first Crossroads Guitar Festival took place in June 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Previous editions took place at Dallas' Cotton Bowl in 2004, Toyota Park in Bridgeview in 2007 and 2010, Madison Square Garden in 2013, Dallas' American Airlines Center in 2019, and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in 2023.

Guitar Center returns as the exclusive retail partner. The company hosts The Guitar Center Experience, featuring gear from Fender, Gibson, Martin, PRS, and Ernie Ball. The showcase includes guitars from Guitar Center's Legends Collection, such as Clapton's 1956 Fender Stratocaster "Blackie" and the 1964 Gibson ES-335 he played in Cream, as well as Stevie Ray Vaughan's 1965 Fender Stratocaster "Lenny."