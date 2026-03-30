Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce Special One-Off Bay Area Performance

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at the Chase Center in San Francisco on April 13, as per the venue's official website.

This concert is part of the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour, a spring U.S. run taking the band from Minneapolis to venues in California, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

Tom Morello will join The Boss onstage for certain songs. The guitarist rose to fame as part of Rage Against the Machine and has worked with Springsteen before on tracks like "The Ghost of Tom Joad."

Fans can expect a full production. The band will mix hits with newer material, along with horn arrangements and choir-backed numbers that have become signature pieces of their live shows, which often stretch past the three-hour mark.

The Boss last played the Bay Area in March 2024 with two shows. That run marked his return after years away from local stages.

Chase Center is located at 1 Warriors Way in Mission Bay. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts an hour later.

The venue is served by the UCSF/Chase Center stop on Muni's T Third Street line. Parking can sell out quickly, so getting there well before showtime is a smart move for those who plan to drive.