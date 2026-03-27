Ted Nugent’s ‘Stranglehold 50th Bash’ Set for Livestream Release and Blu-ray

Ted Nugent will drop his Stranglehold 50th Bash concert through a pay-per-view livestream on April 4. The Blu-ray will then be released in May. This 17-song performance was captured on Aug. 31, 2025, at the Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Detroit.

The show marks 50 years since the Motor City Madman put out his first solo album under his own name.

The production boasts 4K video with high-definition audio. Seventeen tracks make up the setlist, including "Cat Scratch Fever," "Stranglehold," and "Motor City Madhouse." You'll also hear "Fred Bear" and "Free-For-All."

The guitarist has cut back his touring lately, but 10 shows are lined up for 2026. A recent social media post from him promised that more dates would be added.

His 2026 tour kicks off March 21 in Round Mountain, Texas, and wraps up on June 12 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Dates are scattered across Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri, and Colorado.

Arizona Bike Week at Westworld in Scottsdale happens on April 11. Murphy Arts District in El Dorado, Arkansas, gets a show on April 18. Texas spots include The Haute Spot in Leander on May 1, Buck's Backyard in Buda on May 2, and The Backyard in Waco on May 9.