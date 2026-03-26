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Paul McCartney Shares Details on New Album, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’

Paul McCartney’s The Boys of Dungeon Lane is his first solo album in more than five years, but it’s more than just another release. It’s a peek behind the curtain…

Anne Erickson
Paul McCartney’s The Boys of Dungeon Lane is his first solo album in more than five years, but it’s more than just another release.
Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero

Paul McCartney’s The Boys of Dungeon Lane is his first solo album in more than five years, but it’s more than just another release. It’s a peek behind the curtain at memories he’s never quite shared before, peppered with new love songs and personal touches. In a career full of timeless stories and unforgettable characters, Paul has finally turned the lens inward, and that’s exciting.

Paul McCartney and The Boys of Dungeon Lane

McCartney is such a legend, and we’re lucky that he still keeps making music. The album takes you straight back to post-war Liverpool, to the streets and quiet corners that shaped him long before Beatlemania changed everything. He writes about his parents’ resilience, the early camaraderie with George Harrison and John Lennon and the small adventures that unknowingly laid the groundwork for a cultural revolution. It’s reflective and filled with sentimentality.

“Days We Left Behind,” one of the album’s standout tracks, sets the tone. This track is stripped back and intimate, and it feels like Paul is sitting across from you, book in hand, telling you stories of his musical journey.

Regarding the song, McCartney said in an official statement, “This is very much a memory song for me. The album title, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, comes from a lyric in this track. I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?

He added,  “It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool. It involves a bit in the middle about John and Forthlin Road which is the street I used to live in. Dungeon Lane is near there. I used to live in a place called Speke which is quite working class. We didn’t have much at all but it didn’t matter because all the people were great and you didn’t notice you didn’t have much.”

Throughout The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul balances introspection with warmth, reminding listeners that even someone who has lived in the spotlight can still be discovering himself. A release promises that these songs are tender, sometimes wistful, occasionally playful but always human. They’re the product of decades of experience.

Half a century into his career, McCartney isn’t looking to prove anything. He’s just telling his story, in his own voice, with a gentle authority that only comes from living it. The Boys of Dungeon Lane isn’t just a return. It’s a homecoming.

Paul McCartney
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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