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Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Changed Drum Recording With Room-Based Approach

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” flipped the drum recording on its head. The track ditched the processed, synthetic 1980s methods and went straight for room acoustics. Nevermind captured drums with minimal…

Laura Adkins
Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" flipped the drum recording on its head. The track ditched the processed, synthetic 1980s methods and went straight for room acoustics. Nevermind captured drums with minimal effects, letting mic placement do the heavy lifting. Reverb wrote, "Part of what makes Nevermind so unique is the balance between Butch Vig's raw, DIY tracking approach and Andy Wallace's punchy, more polished mix. Together, they created something that felt new — heavy, direct, and unmistakably '90s. It's a sound that set the tone for the decade: big, but natural."

Grunge in the 1990s rejected glossy production. "Smells Like Teen Spirit" proved that drums could sound massive without artificial tricks. Only raw room sound and smart positioning are required.

The drums had a Gretsch kit with Ludwig Supraphonic snare, Zildjian crashes, and 14-inch hi-hats. Neumann U 87 room mics that gave the drums their size and punch.

Inside the kick drum sat an AKG D12 mic, while a FET 47 caught the outside attack. An extension allowed low frequencies to build before hitting the microphone, creating depth and weight. The snare ran through an SM57 into a 1073 preamp, plus an AKG 451 underneath for that crisp snap. Toms got 421 mics, and the overheads were AKG 414s.

Producer Butch Vig tracked it raw. Mixer Andy Wallace brought punch and shine to the final mix, blending both approaches into something that sounded fresh and fierce.

Dave Grohl's playing mattered just as much as the gear, and this track became the blueprint. The balance between size and authenticity defined 1990s production after "Smells Like Teen Spirit" dropped.

A video breakdown in the series Drums Through the Decades walked through the technique and showed how each piece fit together to build that iconic sound.

Dave GrohlNirvana
Laura AdkinsWriter
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