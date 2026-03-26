On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Billy Idol Opens Up About New Documentary in Telling Interview

Billy Idol discussed his new documentary at a screening in London. The film, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, is available on Hulu. In an interview with NPR, Billy Idol said,…

Laura Adkins
Billy Idol performs onstage at the "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 10, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Billy Idol discussed his new documentary at a screening in London. The film, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, is available on Hulu. In an interview with NPR, Billy Idol said, "I think they know the real me. So they kind of know probably that I'm not really going to destroy myself, you know? I'm just — I would think I've just enlarged my appetite sort of." 

Jonas Akerlund directed the movie, and it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer. There was also a limited theatrical run last month. Work started in 2019, but it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Born William Broad in Standmore, London, Billy Idol lived in New York state during childhood before returning to England. He dropped out of the University of Sussex to follow the Sex Pistols. Later, he formed Generation X with bassist Tony James. The band released three albums with British hits like "Your Generation" and "King Rocker."

His solo career took off after moving to New York in 1981. With former Kiss manager Bill Aucoin and guitarist Steve Stevens, he released hits like "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," and "Eyes Without a Face." The 1983 album, Rebel Yell, went double platinum. Billy has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and won an MTV Video Music Award.

The documentary covers his struggles with drug addiction during the 1980s and '90s. His father flew to the States multiple times to help him recover.

The rocker was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in February for a second consecutive year. His most recent album, Dream Into It, came out 11 months ago. He plans to start work on a follow-up soon and celebrate the 40th anniversary of his third album, Whiplash Smile.

Billy IdolSteve Stevens
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Jerry Garcia performing with the Grateful Dead at the Greek Theater in Berkeley on May 22, 1982.
MusicJerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration Brings Seven Shows to East Coast This SummerLaura Adkins
Paul McCartney’s The Boys of Dungeon Lane is his first solo album in more than five years, but it’s more than just another release.
MusicPaul McCartney Shares Details on New Album, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’Anne Erickson
Sammy Hagar at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca. Monday, June 24, 2002.
MusicVan Halen’s ‘5150’ Marks 40 Years Since Release with Sammy HagarDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect