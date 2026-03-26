Billy Idol Opens Up About New Documentary in Telling Interview

Billy Idol discussed his new documentary at a screening in London. The film, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, is available on Hulu. In an interview with NPR, Billy Idol said, "I think they know the real me. So they kind of know probably that I'm not really going to destroy myself, you know? I'm just — I would think I've just enlarged my appetite sort of."

Jonas Akerlund directed the movie, and it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer. There was also a limited theatrical run last month. Work started in 2019, but it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Born William Broad in Standmore, London, Billy Idol lived in New York state during childhood before returning to England. He dropped out of the University of Sussex to follow the Sex Pistols. Later, he formed Generation X with bassist Tony James. The band released three albums with British hits like "Your Generation" and "King Rocker."

His solo career took off after moving to New York in 1981. With former Kiss manager Bill Aucoin and guitarist Steve Stevens, he released hits like "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," and "Eyes Without a Face." The 1983 album, Rebel Yell, went double platinum. Billy has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and won an MTV Video Music Award.

The documentary covers his struggles with drug addiction during the 1980s and '90s. His father flew to the States multiple times to help him recover.