The Doobie Brothers Hitting the Road This Fall

The Doobie Brothers are hitting the road again this fall, and they’re doing it with the kind of quiet confidence that only comes from 50 years of playing in tight harmony and working the room. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have rolled out a new North American leg of their Walk This Road tour, starting Sept. 26 in Northfield, Ohio, and winding up Oct. 21 in Estero, Florida.

If you’ve ever wanted to see a band that’s been around long enough to know exactly how to move a crowd without breaking a sweat, this is your moment.

The Doobie Brothers on Tour

The tour is named after their latest album, Walk This Road, which came out in 2025. But before they lace up for their own fall run, The Doobies are tagging along with Santana on a summer trek that kicks off June 13 in Chicago and wraps Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota. That’s a lot of miles, a lot of heat and a lot of guitars that have seen more nights than most of us have.

This all comes as the band celebrates the 50th anniversary of their sixth studio album, Takin’ It to the Streets. Rhino is marking the occasion with a remastered version cut from the original analog masters, dropping July 10. You can preorder it now if you want to hear the kind of clean, crisp sound that only comes from decades of doing it right.

The Doobie Brothers aren’t here to dazzle you with flashy moves or pyrotechnics. They’re here to remind you that a tight groove, a killer melody and a little bit of storytelling can still make a room lean in. You feel it in the first note, and it lingers long after the last chord.