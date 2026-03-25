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Jon Bon Jovi Drives Bruce Springsteen to E Street Band Rehearsal in Ocean Grove

Jon Bon Jovi drove Bruce Springsteen to an E Street Band rehearsal on Saturday, March 21, in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. The band held three days of practice sessions at…

Dan Teodorescu
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi perform onstage during 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi drove Bruce Springsteen to an E Street Band rehearsal on Saturday, March 21, in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. The band held three days of practice sessions at the Ocean Grove Youth Temple as they prepared for the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.

Springsteen drove himself to rehearsals on Thursday and Friday. But on Saturday, fans spotted Bon Jovi behind the wheel of a blue car, dropping off his fellow New Jersey musician.

Stan Goldstein witnessed the arrival. An Ocean Grove resident and co-author of Rock & Roll Tour of the Jersey Shore, he said the scene was quiet during the first two days of practice. Saturday brought nicer weather, which lured more people outside who could hear parts of the private rehearsal.

Goldstein told reporters that once people got the chance to look a little closer,  they realized Bon Jovi was the driver, according to Jersey Shore Online.

Nearly the entire E Street Band took part in the rehearsal sessions, including the choir and horn section. Patti Scialfa and Tom Morello were not present.

The rehearsals come one week before the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour kicks off. The opening show will take place on March 31 at Target Center in Minneapolis. No dates have been announced for shows outside the United States.

Springsteen has performed in Germany multiple times during past tours. Previous runs included stops at venues in Cologne, Hamburg, and Munich. All dates and ticket links are on Bruce Springsteen's website.

Bruce SpringsteenJon Bon Jovi
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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