BookMyShow Live has picked Indian rock bands to open for Def Leppard during the UK group's three-city tour across Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru starting tomorrow. Trance Effect, Indus Creed, and Thermal and a Quarter will perform before the headliner at each stop.

The tour kicks off on March 25 at the RBDSA Sports Complex in Shillong. Trance Effect, a band that mixes classic hard rock with modern sounds, will open that show.

Indus Creed takes the stage on March 27 in Mumbai at Jio World Garden. This band started in the late 1980s, and fans know them for tracks such as "Rock N Roll Renegade," "Fireflies," and "Pretty Child."

On March 29, Thermal and a Quarter will play in Bengaluru at NICE Grounds. The band mixes alternative rock, jazz, funk, and soul. They've played in India's independent music scene for over twenty years.

Sharing the stage with global acts gives local bands a platform in front of thousands of fans while placing them within the same moment as influential names in the genre. Local publication Highland Post states, "with each band's performance, elements of energy, artistry, and cultural significance merge, creating an electrifying atmosphere as fans eagerly await the experience of witnessing Def Leppard live. "

Fans across India have waited for the arena rock act's arrival. The tour creates a meeting point, with international rock legends and celebrated Indian artists sharing the spotlight.

Each opening band brings a different style to their respective shows. Their performances aim to set the mood before the main act takes over each night.