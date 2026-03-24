Def Leppard Posts 1980s Throwback Video as Band Prepares for India Tour

Def Leppard released a video on Instagram that shows band members Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, and Rick Allen in new footage before switching to old photos from the 1980s. The clip asks "What were you guys like in the 80s?" and uses the group's 1983 hit, "Photograph," as its soundtrack.

The post jumped on a viral trend where celebrities and social media users share current videos followed by clips from the 1990s. The band captioned the Instagram post, "All I've got is a photograph #defleppard #80s." Guitarist Vivian Campbell doesn't appear in the video. He joined in 1992.

The rock group wrapped up a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. They'll launch a tour of India, then visit Europe. The band posted a full list of dates at DefLeppard.com.

Joe Elliott is the lead vocalist. Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell play guitar, while Rick Savage handles bass duties and Rick Allen plays drums. The video showed recent clips of the four original members who appear in the post, then switched to throwback images from when the band hit its peak commercial success during the 1980s.