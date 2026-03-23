Iron Maiden Celebrates 50-Year Legacy With ‘Burning Ambition’ Documentary and World Tour

Iron Maiden will release a feature-length documentary called Burning Ambition in theaters worldwide on May 7. The film traces the band's 50-year run from their start in East London back in 1975 until the present day.

Malcolm Venville took charge of directing this documentary, and Dominic Freeman produced it. The trailer was released this week and features archival footage no one has seen before.

Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, Tom Morello, and Chuck D appear on camera, sharing their thoughts. Each one discusses how the band shaped music and touched fans across generations.

The group has released 17 studio albums since forming. They've sold more than 100 million records and performed nearly 2,500 concerts in 64 countries.

The documentary examines the connection between the act and their supporters. Production notes say the film goes past just the music, as it digs into the impact of a movement that's still going strong over half a century later.

Burning Ambition lands while the group pushes through its two-year Run for Your Lives world tour, which included a homecoming show at London Stadium — just a stone's throw from where they began five decades back.

The tour launches its European leg on May 23 in Athens, Greece. Stadium performances are booked for London, Paris, and Milan. North American dates stretch from August into September, then South American shows happen in October, concluding with Australasia in November.