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Heart’s Ann Wilson Hitting the Road for a Documentary Screening

Ann Wilson of Heart will be touring behind her upcoming documentary, In My Voice. The longstanding musician will headline a 10-city screening and Q & A tour with the movie’s…

Anne Erickson
Ann Wilson of Heart will be touring behind her upcoming documentary, In My Voice.
Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

Ann Wilson of Heart will be touring behind her upcoming documentary, In My Voice. The longstanding musician will headline a 10-city screening and Q & A tour with the movie's director Barbara Hall, giving fans a special look at the documentary.

The trek begins May 11 in Seattle and will reach a handful of major cities before closing out June 1 in Boston.

“This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it,” Wilson said in a statement. “It’s about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who’ve been part of it all along.”

Ann Wilson Documentary, In My Voice, Tells the Story of Her Life

“What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time,” Hall added. “Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter’s imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring.”

The movie looks at Wilson from her childhood to fame in Heart and showcases home movies, photographs, journals and never-before-seen footage.

There’s a reason Ann Wilson doesn’t just get respect: She gets affection. It starts with the voice, obviously. That range isn’t polite. It doesn’t sit quietly in the mix. It climbs, pushes, and when it needs to, it flat-out roars. Songs like "Barracuda" and "Crazy on You" don’t work without that kind of presence. She doesn’t just sing them—she drives them.

But it’s not only power: It’s control. Wilson knows when to hold back, when to let a line breathe instead of blowing it open. That balance is where the connection happens. You believe her, even at full volume.

There’s also the context. As the frontwoman of Heart, she carved out space in a genre that didn’t exactly hand it over. No gimmicks, no chasing trends—just consistency and a refusal to be anything less than herself. Ann Wilson never sounds like she’s going through the motions. Even now, it feels like she means every word.

Heart
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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