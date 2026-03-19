Heart’s Ann Wilson Hitting the Road for a Documentary Screening

Ann Wilson of Heart will be touring behind her upcoming documentary, In My Voice. The longstanding musician will headline a 10-city screening and Q & A tour with the movie's director Barbara Hall, giving fans a special look at the documentary.

The trek begins May 11 in Seattle and will reach a handful of major cities before closing out June 1 in Boston.

“This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it,” Wilson said in a statement. “It’s about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who’ve been part of it all along.”

Ann Wilson Documentary, In My Voice, Tells the Story of Her Life

“What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time,” Hall added. “Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter’s imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring.”

The movie looks at Wilson from her childhood to fame in Heart and showcases home movies, photographs, journals and never-before-seen footage.

There’s a reason Ann Wilson doesn’t just get respect: She gets affection. It starts with the voice, obviously. That range isn’t polite. It doesn’t sit quietly in the mix. It climbs, pushes, and when it needs to, it flat-out roars. Songs like "Barracuda" and "Crazy on You" don’t work without that kind of presence. She doesn’t just sing them—she drives them.

But it’s not only power: It’s control. Wilson knows when to hold back, when to let a line breathe instead of blowing it open. That balance is where the connection happens. You believe her, even at full volume.