KISS Marks Destroyer’s 50th Anniversary With Vinyl Releases and Royal Oak Restaurant Event

KISS released a collection of merchandise and vinyl records to mark the 50th birthday of Destroyer. This was their fourth studio album, released on March 15, 1976. Fans can buy two vinyl pressings, clothing, and accessories through the KISS online store.

A metallic gold-and-purple fire vinyl pressing will ship on March 27. A purple, liquid-filled vinyl will arrive on May 1. Other merchandise includes a jacket with an embroidered logo, a pullover sweatshirt, a raglan-sleeved shirt, and a belt buckle.

Destroyer climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard album chart. It became the third consecutive record from the group to crack the top 40. The album was the band's first double-platinum creation.

Producer Bob Ezrin worked with them on this album, bringing piano and orchestral strings into their sound. Lead singer Paul Stanley said that fans didn't immediately accept it because it sounded different from their live record. "Over time, it became a part of who we are and who we're perceived to be, and the songs just transcend, perhaps, the initial resistance to the sonics or the instrumentation," Stanley said, according to uDiscover Music.