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KISS Marks Destroyer’s 50th Anniversary With Vinyl Releases and Royal Oak Restaurant Event

KISS released a collection of merchandise and vinyl records to mark the 50th birthday of Destroyer. This was their fourth studio album, released on March 15, 1976. Fans can buy…

Laura Adkins
Legendary rock band Kiss (L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley play during the Lane Bryant Lingerie Fashion Show February 5, 2002 in New York City.
George De Sota via Getty Images

KISS released a collection of merchandise and vinyl records to mark the 50th birthday of Destroyer. This was their fourth studio album, released on March 15, 1976. Fans can buy two vinyl pressings, clothing, and accessories through the KISS online store.

A metallic gold-and-purple fire vinyl pressing will ship on March 27. A purple, liquid-filled vinyl will arrive on May 1. Other merchandise includes a jacket with an embroidered logo, a pullover sweatshirt, a raglan-sleeved shirt, and a belt buckle.

Destroyer climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard album chart. It became the third consecutive record from the group to crack the top 40. The album was the band's first double-platinum creation.

The 1976 release had songs like "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud," "God of Thunder," and "Beth." "Beth" was a No. 7 single.

Producer Bob Ezrin worked with them on this album, bringing piano and orchestral strings into their sound. Lead singer Paul Stanley said that fans didn't immediately accept it because it sounded different from their live record. "Over time, it became a part of who we are and who we're perceived to be, and the songs just transcend, perhaps, the initial resistance to the sonics or the instrumentation," Stanley said, according to uDiscover Music.

Pophouse is managing the anniversary campaign as part of a transformation of the band's licensing strategy. A Rock & Brews restaurant will open on March 19 in Royal Oak, Michigan, with giveaways and a charitable donation, according to BraveWords. Gene Simmons founded the restaurant chain with bandmate Paul Stanley and promoter Dave Furano. They'll appear at a grand opening event at 11:30 a.m. on April 9. Franchisees Tony and Danny Yezbick will run the Royal Oak location. The restaurant will operate in the former Pastaio space on Fifth Street.

KISSPaul Stanley
Laura AdkinsWriter
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