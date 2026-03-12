Alice Cooper To Release Autobiography and Launch Eight-City UK Speaking Tour

Alice Cooper revealed that his autobiography, Devil On My Shoulder, will hit shelves on Oct. 8 through Ebury Spotlight. An eight-date UK speaking tour will follow. The memoir spans his six-decade run in rock music. It examines the connection between his theatrical persona and his real self, Vincent Damon Furnier.

The 78-year-old musician first gained attention with the Alice Cooper Band in 1968. Hits like "School's Out," "Elected," and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" made them stars. After the band's last show in 1974, he legally adopted the name. His solo work shifted from hard rock into heavy metal territory.

"I was born Vincent Damon Furnier but, seduced by my character's reputation, changed my name legally to Alice Cooper, and in the process lost sight of who I really was," said the singer, according to NME. "The mild-mannered, all-American boy I'd once been became a monster and a mortal danger to himself."

Stories involving Salvador Dalí, John Lennon, Groucho Marx, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Andy Warhol, and Tiger Woods fill the pages. The book tackles addiction, fame, and the blurred line between performer and person across more than 30 albums.

The UK tour will start on Oct. 11 at Cardiff New Theatre. It continues through Cambridge, London, Brighton, Manchester, Stockton, Glasgow, and Wolverhampton, wrapping up on Oct. 20. Each stop features a moderated conversation and audience Q&A. No music will be performed.