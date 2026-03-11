AC/DC Power Up Tour Features 21-Song Setlist Mixing Classic Tracks With Recent Album Material

AC/DC rolled out a 21-song setlist for their Power Up Tour, mixing tracks from their 2020 album with iconic decades-old hits.

Power Up album cuts surface throughout. "Demon Fire" and "Shot in the Dark" are among the newer additions, sandwiched between material spanning the group's five-decade career.

The Australian group started in the 1970s and built a worldwide fanbase around songs that became classic rock staples. Power Up was released in 2020 and marked the return of new music after years without a full release.

Song order shifts depending on the venue, stage setup, and lighting cues. Crowd energy matters as well, since some songs work best when the audience is engaged and the venue is packed.